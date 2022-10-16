Birthday Club
OSHP Norwalk Post investigates serious crash on CR 592

By Megan Finke
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has opened an investigation for a two-vehicle serious injury crash, which occurred on Oct. 16, at 9:35 a.m.

The post reported that the crash happened on CR 592 at CR 31 in Liberty Township, Seneca County.

One person was driving a 2018 Honda HRV eastbound on CR 592, while the other was driving southbound in a 2020 Jeep Cherokee on CR 31, according to the Norwalk Post.

The driver of the Honda HRV failed to yield at a stop sign and pulled into the path of the Jeep Cherokee, said the Norwalk Post.

According to the Norwalk Post, after the Honda HRV struck the Jeep Cherokee on the driver side, it went off the southwest corner of the intersection, overturned and struck a house. The driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to Tiffin Mercy Hospital in Tiffin.

The Jeep Cherokee went off of the southwest corner of the intersection and overturned. The driver was transported from the scene by Life Flight to Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, according to the Norwalk Post.

The patrol reports that both vehicle had to be towed, both drivers were wearing a seat belt, and alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors in this crash.

