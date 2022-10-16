Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Teen, 15, fatally shot after argument on New York subway

A search for the person who shot a 15-year-old boy on the New York City subway was underway. (WCBS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A 15-year-old boy has been fatally shot after a dispute escalated into violence on a New York City subway.

Police say the teenager was in one of two groups of people that got into an argument on an A train in Queens Friday afternoon.

As the train neared the line’s final stop in Far Rockaway, near JFK Airport, someone fired one shot, striking the boy in the chest. A passenger helped him off the train when it reached the station.

Police and emergency personnel took him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett, according to The New York Times. Police also announced Saturday that 18-year-old Keyondre Russell was arrested on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon in relation to the teen’s death.

It was the eighth killing on New York’s subways this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Upton Avenue was closed from Fairfax Road to Loxley Road while police investigated a triple...
1 dead, 2 others hurt after shooting on Upton Avenue
Anthony Genna is facing an aggravated murder charge in connection to the death of his daughter,...
Sylvania Police: Father arrested for the homicide of five-month-old
Party 103.3 launched on Sept. 5, 2022 at 10:33 a.m. and is positioned as “Toledo’s Hits &...
Toledo tunes in to brand new radio station
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
A local hospital received two walk-in patients with bullet wounds, who police suspect to be...
TPD: Hospital receives two walk-in patients with bullet wounds

Latest News

A search for the person who shot a 15-year-old boy on the New York City subway was underway.
Teen, 15, dies after being shot in chest on New York subway
10/15: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
10/15: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
WMC
Local woman discovers cancer without mammogram
Police in Stockton, California, say they have arrested a man suspected of killing six men and...
Stockton chief: 'He was out hunting'