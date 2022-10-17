10/17: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Soup season is in full swing, and the leaves continue to fly off the trees with 30+ mph winds this afternoon, as highs will struggle to break out of the mid-40s. A few wet flakes again are possible Tuesday morning, with no snow accumulation -- just some much-needed light to moderate rain off-and-on. If you aren’t a fan of the fall chill, wait until the weekend: Highs in the 70s are expected to return with plenty of sun.

