10/17: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Fall chill today and tomorrow; 70s return this weekend
Chilly, breezy and rain swirling around another low to our north... and not much different Tuesday. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Soup season is in full swing, and the leaves continue to fly off the trees with 30+ mph winds this afternoon, as highs will struggle to break out of the mid-40s. A few wet flakes again are possible Tuesday morning, with no snow accumulation -- just some much-needed light to moderate rain off-and-on. If you aren’t a fan of the fall chill, wait until the weekend: Highs in the 70s are expected to return with plenty of sun.

