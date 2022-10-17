Birthday Club
Amber Alert issued for missing Virginia children believed to be in danger

An Amber Alert was issued for missing Virginia children believed to be in danger.
By WWBT staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – Virginia state police have issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Hampton Police Department for two children abducted in Hampton, Virginia, who are believed to be in extreme danger.

The children were last seen at the Walmart on 1900 Cunningham Drive in Hampton.

Adriana Truitt is a white 1-year-old female with sandy hair and blue eyes, around 2 feet tall, weighing 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve onesie, gray sweatpants and red, white and blue baseball socks.

Jaxon Truitt is a biracial 2-year-old with brown eyes and brown hair, around 3 feet tall, weighing 25 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt with “Born to win” in red text, black sweatpants, and gray and blue sneakers.

Police believe the children were taken by Timothy Truitt, a white man with brown hair and eyes, 6′1″ tall, weighing 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a yellow logo on the chest, gray shorts, and white shoes. Truitt was last seen driving a maroon sedan.

If you see Timothy Truitt, Jaxon and Adriana, please call 911 immediately.

