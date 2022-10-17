Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Ambulance called for middle schoolers having trouble breathing after ‘One Chip Challenge’

Several students at South View Middle School in Edina reported eye pain and difficulty...
Several students at South View Middle School in Edina reported eye pain and difficulty breathing after attempting the “One Chip Challenge.”(WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDINA, Minn. (Gray News) - A viral challenge apparently made several middle school students in Minnesota sick on Thursday.

Several students at South View Middle School in Edina reported eye pain and difficulty breathing after attempting the “One Chip Challenge.”

An ambulance was called, but fortunately, no one had a severe allergic reaction or was seriously injured.

The “One Chip Challenge” involves eating a single tortilla chip from the brand Paqui, made with the hottest pepper on the planet – the Carolina Reaper. Then, the key is to see how long you can go without drinking milk or water.

The chip is sold in single packs of one chip for $8.99.

Videos of people attempting the challenge for the past few years have been shared on TikTok and YouTube. Paqui first made the chips six years ago.

A warning on Paqui’s website reads, in part, “Seek medical assistance should you experience difficulty breathing, fainting or extended nausea.”

Several school districts across the country have banned the chips from school premises due to the risk of adverse effects.

Poison Control has a webpage dedicated to the “One Chip Challenge” with more information.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maumee Police said Sunday night that the fatal crash involving one vehicle happened between Key...
Fatal crash on U.S. Route 24 in Maumee
It is unknown how many people may be displaced or if the Red Cross will come to assist.
Crews fight Fox Chase Apartment fire in Springfield Township
Upton Avenue was closed from Fairfax Road to Loxley Road while police investigated a triple...
1 dead, 2 others hurt after shooting on Upton Avenue
Whitmer football game shooting
BODY CAM: video shows response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium
The highway patrol reports that both vehicle had to be towed, both drivers were wearing a seat...
OSHP Norwalk Post investigates serious crash on CR 592

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at court, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in New York.
Government says Steve Bannon should get 6-month sentence
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
According to WOIO, the victim has been identified as Jacob Brown, a junior at Canton Central...
Victim identified in fatal Sunday night US 24 accident
Caught on camera: A car owner flings himself on top of his car while someone tries to steal it.
Video shows man clinging to SUV to stop attempted vehicle theft