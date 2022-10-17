Birthday Club
Columbia Gas announces special reconnect order for winter heating season

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio issued the 2022-2023 Special Reconnect Order on Monday.
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio issued the 2022-2023 Special Reconnect Order on Monday.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio issued the 2022-2023 Special Reconnect Order on Monday.

The Special Reconnect Order – SRO – is a program that allows service to be restored or maintained with a payment of $174 plus a reconnection fee. The order will run from October 17 to April 14.

Customers who participate in the Special Reconnect Order – SRO- program must establish a payment plan for any outstanding balance. An additional $36 charge is required for any previously disconnected service that will be reconnected by the use of the SRO.

For more information on the program or available payment plans, call Columbia Gas at 1-800-344-4077.

