The common cold is back in a big way

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ‘Tis the season for the common cold.

Several local doctors are seeing an increase in the number of kids and adults under the weather right now. As many of us know, after a bit of a break the last couple of years, the common cold has come roaring back. It is back in full force here at Franklin Park Pediatrics.

Dr. John McBride, a pediatrician of 25 years, said he’s witnessed an uptick in colds within the last few weeks.

“It started about 8 weeks ago, and we’ve been in the thick of it the last 2-3 weeks,” Dr. McBride said.

Dr. McBride added that there are several main viruses going around right now, but there are plenty of options. “There are about 110 different cold viruses, and that’s the known strains. Each time you get it, you are fairly immune from that strain, but that leaves plenty to go.”

Dr. McBride said the spread often starts with children.

“Typically, with colds, they spread from child to child , and that’s the bulk of community spread. They bring it home and give it to their parents” he said.

When it comes to kids, they may be getting more than their fair share of colds this year.

“A lot of kids have not seen viruses before so they may get them in quick succession,” Dr. McBride said.

Dr. McBride wants to remind us that it can be tough to tell the difference between a cold, the flu, and COVID.

“COVID is a tough one because it can really mimic anything. And another thing is those home tests, the rapid tests, they don’t always work the first three days, so you may have it and not know it,” he said.

Kailee Makras, Franklin Park Pediatrics Nurse and mother, said it’s worth considering vaccinations

“We are seeing a lot of cross symptoms with the different diagnoses. All six of our doctors do recommend all shots as well as the COVID and flu vaccines. Some people are worried about the side effects, but we believe they are more severe if you don’t get the shots. That’s why we’re promoting them,” she said.

Dr. McBride said cold symptoms usually last for 7-10 days in adults, sometimes they can go a couple of weeks. He added that kids typically deal with a cold for a bare minimum of two weeks and the coughing can last up to a month.

If you have any questions or concerns, of course, its best to seek a doctor.

Dr. McBride adds wearing a mask, keeping your distance, staying home if you’re sick as well as washing your hands often are common sense reminders, but worth repeating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.