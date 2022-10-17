County stakeholders launch campaign to recruit landlords in response to the affordable housing crisis

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo, Lucas County, and Lucas Metropolitan Housing launches its first campaign in the authority’s 89-year-history to recruit landlords.

The campaign is an effort to solve Toledo’s affordable housing crisis. The campaign will kick off with a news conference on Wednesday.

The ‘We Can’t Do This Without You’ news conference will take place at 10 a.m. at Toledo Lucas County Public Library McMaster Center located on 325 N Michigan St., Toledo. The Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken, Toledo City Councilmember Nick Komives, City of Toledo Housing Commissioner Tiffanie McNair, and Sena Mourad-Friedman, Toledo Fair Housing Center Operations and Development Vice President, will be present at the conference.

The goal of the campaign is to represent the first such effort in Lucas Metropolitan Housing’s 89-year-history as well as support the organization’s current Housing Choice Voucher Program.

The program aims to spark more landlords to participate in the HCV program which offers housing to low-and extremely low-income households in Greater Toledo. Leaders say their goal is to add an additional 200 affordable housing units and at least 25 more new landlords to LMH’s portfolio by March 2023. This pilot project is supported by a $75,000 grant from the Lucas County Board of Commissioners.

In addition, LMH and its campaign partners will announce a new Landlord Incentive and Mitigation Program. The program will offer landlords in Lucas County security to provide safe and affordable housing to applicants of LMH’s subsidy program. LMH is offering landlords who lease new units through the HCV Program a sign-on bonus incentive.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.