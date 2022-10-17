Birthday Club
HEAVY Beer Company, Toledo Spirits to create Hellwether pop-up bar

The Halloween pop-up is a fully immersive experience featuring specialty drinks, themed...
The Halloween pop-up is a fully immersive experience featuring specialty drinks, themed decorations and special events.(Toledo Spirits)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - HEAVY Beer Company and the beverage team at Toledo Spirits have collaborated to create Hellwether, a Halloween themed pop-up bar.

HEAVY Beer Co. says the Halloween pop-up is a fully immersive experience featuring specialty drinks, themed decorations and special events. This pop-up joins the list of Toledo Spirits’ previous pop-ups including Sleigh Bellwether at Christmas time and Bellwether Bon Temps during Mardi Gras.

Hellwether is the first pop-up to take place in HEAVY Underground, located in the basement of Toledo Sprits, according to HEAVY Beer Co.

“We’ve wanted to do a full Halloween pop-up for a few years now,” says Eric Strayer, Marketing Coordinator of HEAVY and Toledo Spirits. “The basement space at HEAVY Underground seems like the perfect place to pay homage to our favorite Halloween themes, specifically classic slasher flicks.”

Hellwether will take place from Oct. 18 through Oct. 30 and includes a special menu featuring Halloween themed beers and specialty cocktails. HEAVY Beer Co. says horror movie fans can also take part in HEAVY Horror Trivia which will take place on Oct. 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.

