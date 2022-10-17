A local agency is helping to raise the voices of sexual assault survivors through live performance

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - In light of domestic violence awareness month, Wood County’s domestic and sexual violence agency, The Cocoon, is opening up an important conversation through live performance.

The agency is partnering with a local play director, Melissa Shaffer, to bring a live, one-act drama to the community.

“We are here to provide 24/7 services to survivors at no cost to them,” said The Cocoon Executive Director Kathy Mull. “This was an opportunity for us to showcase what happens when survivors disclose sexual assault and why sometimes the healing process is incredibly difficult.”

“I Dream Before I Take the Stand” centers around a woman attempting to hold her perpetrator accountable while a defense attorney tries to horribly distort her perfectly innocent walk through the park.

The event is being held on Sundays, October 16th and 23rd at Novel Blends,116 S. Main Street, BG. Doors open at 5:30pm, the performance starts at 6pm, and a question and answer session will follow. Cocoon advocates will be available at the event.

Reservations are not required and there is no cost to attend. Monetary donations will be accepted at the door to benefit programs and services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

“We all can be part of preventing domestic and sexual violence in our communities,” said Mull.

