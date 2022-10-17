Birthday Club
A local family seeks justice after a fatal shooting on Upton Avenue

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A local family wants closure following a homicide on Upton Avenue.

The Toledo Police Department, Saturday, responded to reports of a person shot on Upton Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Travis Glenn and his girlfriend Alexis Quillen shot inside their home.

According to Quillen, the couple was playing with their kids when bullets came through the walls. Quillen was grazed by a bullet along her cheek and Glenn was taken to Toledo Hospital with severe injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

" Out of nowhere I just started feeling shots. I didn’t know what they were at first, but something hit my cheek, and I just grab my kids and told them to get to the ground. But then I looked up, and I saw that he was gone,” Quillen said.

The couple shares three children together. Quillen said he was holding their daughter when he was shot.

”They’ve already been through so much just not only to lose your father but to watch exactly what happened to your dad,” said Quillen. ” He was just amazing, to us to his family to his kids he didn’t deserve this at all. He was so happy.“

Glenn’s mother, Claudia Kemp, said her son was an honest man, a great father, and someone everyone loved to be around.

”This is the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life. He was my baby boy out of five children. He was my baby son,” she said.

The family said it was a tragedy that Glenn did not deserve as he played no part in the violence. Now, they want answers.

“They need to turn themselves in the violence and Toledo is just getting out of hand, and they need to turn themselves in,” said Kemp.

TPD has not made any arrests in relation to this incident. Officers are asking that anyone with information call Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111.

