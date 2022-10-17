Birthday Club
Maumee first responders at scene of fatal crash on U.S. Route 24

Maumee Police said Sunday night that the fatal crash involving one vehicle happened between Key Street and White Street.
Maumee Police said Sunday night that the fatal crash involving one vehicle happened between Key Street and White Street.(Maumee Police)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A fatal crash will leave part of U.S. Route 24 in Maumee closed for several hours, officials said Sunday night.

Maumee Police posted on social media that the crash happened westbound between Key Street and White Street Sunday night. Police said one vehicle was involved in the crash.

There’s no timetable for when the road will reopen.

Maumee Police and Fire are on scene for a one vehicle fatal crash on US24 between Key and White Street. West bound US 24 between Key Street and White Street will remain closed for several hours.

Posted by Maumee Police Division on Sunday, October 16, 2022

No further information was immediately available. This is a developing story.

