Maumee first responders at scene of fatal crash on U.S. Route 24

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A fatal crash will leave part of U.S. Route 24 in Maumee closed for several hours, officials said Sunday night.

Maumee Police posted on social media that the crash happened westbound between Key Street and White Street Sunday night. Police said one vehicle was involved in the crash.

There’s no timetable for when the road will reopen.

No further information was immediately available. This is a developing story.

