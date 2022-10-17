Mother wanted for fentanyl overdose death of 2-year-old daughter

Birthday Club
According to TPD, Treyonna Smith is wanted for the felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice.(Toledo Police Department)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a woman who is wanted in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of her 2-year-old daughter.

According to TPD, Treyonna Smith is wanted for the felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice.

TPD says on Aug. 12, 2021, 2-year-old Jordynn Smith was found to have a lethal dose of fentanyl in her system on the 500 block of Weber Street. According to the coroner, there was a bag found in the child’s mouth.

A Lucas County grand jury indicted Treyonna Smith’s boyfriend, Joshua Johnson, with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a fentanyl related compound. He is currently being held at the Lucas County Jail. According to TPD, Johnson is not the father of the 2-year-old.

Anyone with information about the incident or the location of Treyonna Smith is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.

Jordynn Smith
Jordynn Smith(WTVG)

