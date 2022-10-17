Birthday Club
Oct. 17, 2022: Heather’s Monday AM Forecast

Cold, windy and raw for the first two days of the new work week.
Oct. 17, 2022: Heather's Monday AM Forecast
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TODAY: Cold, breezy and wet. Light rain with some wet snowflakes possible through the day. Wind gusts up to 35 mph, and wind chills in the 30s. High 46. TONIGHT: On-and-off mixed showers. Cold and breezy. Low 35. TUESDAY: Chilly, windy and light rain showers through the day. High 45 with wind chills in the 30s.

