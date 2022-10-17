Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Sunday night death investigated as a homicide

The Marksville Police Department continues to investigate a deadly shooting that happened near...
The Marksville Police Department continues to investigate a deadly shooting that happened near Cannon Street.(KALB)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1100 block of Oakwood Sunday night.

Toledo Police took 27-year-old Michael Henderson to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maumee Police said Sunday night that the fatal crash involving one vehicle happened between Key...
Fatal crash on U.S. Route 24 in Maumee
It is unknown how many people may be displaced or if the Red Cross will come to assist.
Crews fight Fox Chase Apartment fire in Springfield Township
Upton Avenue was closed from Fairfax Road to Loxley Road while police investigated a triple...
1 dead, 2 others hurt after shooting on Upton Avenue
Whitmer football game shooting
BODY CAM: video shows response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium
Party 103.3 launched on Sept. 5, 2022 at 10:33 a.m. and is positioned as “Toledo’s Hits &...
Toledo tunes in to brand new radio station

Latest News

Husted at Coexcel Inc.
Husted at Coexcel Inc.
Oct. 17, 2022: Heather’s Monday AM Forecast
Oct. 17, 2022: Heather’s Monday AM Forecast
10/16: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
10/16: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
The Cocoon presents a one-act drama
A local agency is helping to raise the voices of sexual assault survivors through live performance