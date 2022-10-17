Sunday night death investigated as a homicide
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1100 block of Oakwood Sunday night.
Toledo Police took 27-year-old Michael Henderson to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
