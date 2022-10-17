Victim identified in fatal Sunday night US 24 accident

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The victim of the fatal Sunday night US 24 accident in Maumee has been identified.

According to WOIO, the victim has been identified as Jacob Brown, a junior at Canton Central Catholic High School in Stark County.

“Our community is very sad to have to share the news of the loss of Jacob,” said Canton Central Catholic High School Principal David Oates. “Central Catholic is a small, close-knit community and his loss will be felt deeply by our Crusader family.”

According to the Maumee Police Department, the accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on U.S. 24 between Key Street and White Street on Sunday. According to the Maumee Fire Department, Brown died at the scene.

A witness caller said Brown’s vehicle was moving at high speeds, however MFD says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

