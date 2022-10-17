Birthday Club
Wood County announces mobile vaccine clinics

The Wood County Health Department has partnered with the Ohio Department of Health to provide free mobile services to four locations in Wood County.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Health Department has partnered with the Ohio Department of Health to provide free mobile services to four locations in Wood County.

The mobile services will include COVID-19 vaccination units and Core-4 Screening Vans. The Mobile Vaccination Unit will offer both adult and pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for ages three and up, as well as the updated Pfizer COVID-19 booster.

The Core-4 Van will provide free screenings to identify early signs of chronic illnesses, including heart disease and diabetes. The screenings will be available for individuals ages 18 and older. The screenings will also include blood sugar – A1C – blood pressure and body mass index and cholesterol testing.

Below is the schedule for the mobile services:

  • October 19, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Northwood Administration Building, located on 6000 Wales Rd., Northwood.
  • October 19, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Perrysburg Heights Community Center located on 12282 Jefferson, St. Perrysburg.
  • October 26, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Briar Hill Health Campus located on 600 Sterling Dr., North Baltimore.
  • October 26, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church located on 315 S. College Dr., Bowling Green.

Representatives from both Wood County Health Department and Wood County Community Health Center will be present during the event to answer questions and provide guidance for follow-up based on individual needs.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

