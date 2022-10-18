Birthday Club
10/18: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Windy and wet Tuesday; warming trend coming
Another windy and wet afternoon on tap, though highs in the 70s will return by the weekend! Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
One dreary and breezy fall day deserves another, with 40mph gusts and more scattered showers mixing with a few wet flakes in some spots this afternoon. Wednesday won’t be much warmer, with rain gradually tapering of as the low clears east. That will allow lots of sun for the back half of the week, leading to the 70s again through the weekend.

