10/18/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

One more really chilly/breezy day before a pattern change begins
By Jay Berschback
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Chance of showers, cool and breezy, lows in the upper 30s. WEDNESDAY: Rain showers likely (a few snowflakes possible), breezy and still cool, highs in the upper 40s. THURSDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy, not as breezy, highs in the lower 50s. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, not as cool, highs in the mid 60s. THE WEEKEND: Warm and dry, highs in the lower to mid 70s.

