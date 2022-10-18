Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on US currency

Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on U.S. currency.
Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on U.S. currency.(USMINT.GOV via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hollywood trailblazer Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American featured on U.S. currency.

Over the decades, Wong rose to fame and became the first Asian American film star in Hollywood.

Wong talked herself into her first movie role when she was only 14 years old.

Her first leading role was in “The Toll of the Sea” in 1922 when she was 17.

Wong died in 1961.

The Wong quarter will be the fifth released this year as part of the American Women Quarters Program. The program calls for five new coins each year from 2022 through 2025.

The U.S. Mint is expected to create more than 300 million Wong quarters.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to WOIO, the victim has been identified as Jacob Brown, a junior at Canton Central...
Victim identified in fatal Sunday night US 24 accident
According to TPD, Treyonna Smith is wanted for the felony charges of endangering children and...
Mother wanted for fentanyl overdose death of 2-year-old daughter
Maumee Police said Sunday night that the fatal crash involving one vehicle happened between Key...
Fatal crash on U.S. Route 24 in Maumee
This pictures shows the immediate aftermath of a crash that destroyed the Sherman's Detroit...
Donut food trailer business destroyed in crash on I-475
Travis Glenn's girlfriend and mother say they want answers and closure.
A local family seeks justice after a fatal shooting on Upton Avenue

Latest News

Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south...
Amazon workers reject union bid in upstate New York
10/18/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
10/18/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
FILE - Igor Danchenko leaves Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse in Alexandria, Va.,...
Analyst acquitted at trial over discredited Trump dossier
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that there is now nearly $6 million in grant...
Governor DeWine announces grant funding for safety and security support
FILE - Paul Flores puts on a new N95 mask, Aug. 3, 2021, at a preliminary hearing in San Luis...
Man convicted of killing missing California college student Kristin Smart