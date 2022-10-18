Building Better Schools: A Perrysburg school is recognized for its prairie

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -Students at Hull Prairie Intermediate School are not limited to textbooks when it comes to learning about plants and insects.

In fact, they have a learning lab right outside the school.

Amy Boris, a science teacher at Hull Prairie Intermediate, said the prairie includes two acres of plants.

“The kids love being out here they absolutely love being out here. We have two acres of native plants. Prairie plants were installed by the Toledo Zoo about five years ago. It was just an old farm field instead of being a playground, we converted it to this native prairie which has become an outdoor learning lab for the kids,” she said.

The prairie is now certified as a national wildlife habitat.

“The award just says that we’re doing the right thing. We have the right things for native plants and animals to survive, and it gives us a great opportunity to get the kids outside and learn about environmentalism and how they can protect the earth as well,” Boris said.

The kids love coming to the lab to collect various insects, including Bumble Bees and Monarch Butterflies.

“The kids are fully engaged. We teach them how to be out here, that it’s an outdoor classroom and that it’s not recess space. It’s a place to observe, to learn, to not touch, to smell, to not taste it. But they can always have a task out here. So, for example, today, we’re trying to identify mystery plants. Let’s look at the flowers and leaf shapes, and let’s look at a flower ID card to see if we can figure out what it is,”

It’s a real and relevant science for kids.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.