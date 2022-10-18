Donut food trailer business destroyed in crash on I-475

SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Hot, fresh donuts served right out of the trailer. That was the dream for Heidi Sherman and her husband, Ryan.

The couple from Sylvania Township contracted with the donut company they love, Detroit Mini Donuts, and fired up a mobile business in the Toledo area in August 2022. They worked festivals for almost two months until last Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when a crash destroyed their trailer and sent Heidi to the hospital.

“I had just gotten on the freeway to come home and just, suddenly, boom, like, truly just boom,” describes Heidi, who says she was heading north on I-475 through Maumee near St. Luke’s Hospital when the crash happened. Heidi was on her way home from an event in the neighborhood Waterside Monclova when her trailer was hit from behind by a pickup truck.

“The trailer started to roll, like, it started to do this even though it was attached,” said Heidi, who was driving another pickup truck that was pulling her trailer. “When you’re spinning on the highway, there’s just all kinds of crazy thoughts that go through your mind, but I’m really lucky and I’ve been so fortunate, and people have been amazing. And I’ll get emotional about that part. The community has been amazing.”

Heidi ended up with a mild concussion and a sore shoulder. The driver of the other pickup, she says, also had minor injuries, but the food trailer for Detroit Mini Donut - Toledo was totaled.

“We’re pretty devastated. We put a lot of hard work and time and energy and money into opening,” added Heidi.

She and her husband are now looking for another trailer or food truck so they can start over, building back the business they worked so hard to launch two months ago. Follow their progress on the Detroit Mini Donut - Toledo Facebook page by clicking HERE.

