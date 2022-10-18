Governor DeWine announces grant funding for safety and security support

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced, Tuesday, that nearly $6 million is available in grant funding for licensed preschools, nonprofit organizations, religious institutions, and chartered non-public schools to enhance safety and security.

“This grant program is one of many efforts we’re undertaking in Ohio to help protect our local residents,” said Governor DeWine. “Security upgrades are expensive, especially for smaller schools and churches, so I’m happy to offer this support to help with proactive violence prevention measures.”

The grants will be administered by the Ohio Emergency Management Agency. Each applicant may request up to $100,000 in funding. The deadline to apply is November 4.

The Ohio General Assembly and the Ohio Safety and Security Grant Program are funded as part of the state’s operating budget. More than $12 million has been awarded through the program since it was established in 2019.

The funds can be used for eligible security improvements that will assist organizations in preventing acts of terrorism. This prevention can also include preparatory resources such as special duty police officers, licensed armed security guards, and resource officers.

In addition, the improvements may also include equipment to improve emergency and crisis communications, management as well as appropriate training.

