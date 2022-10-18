Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Grand jury: New indictment in California dive boat tragedy

FILE - In this July 12, 2020 photo, a standing memorial to the people who died aboard the...
FILE - In this July 12, 2020 photo, a standing memorial to the people who died aboard the Conception dive boat is seen along the coast near the Santa Barbara, Calif., harbor. A federal grand jury has issued a new indictment against the dive boat captain, alleging that he acted with gross negligence when a 2019 fire aboard his vessel led to the deaths of 34 people off the Southern California coast.(AP Photo/John Antczak, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal grant jury has issued a new indictment against a dive boat captain, alleging that he acted with gross negligence when a 2019 fire aboard his vessel led to the deaths of 34 people off the Southern California coast.

The new indictment was filed Tuesday. It comes more than a month after a judge threw out the original case because it failed to specify that Captain Jerry Boylan acted with gross negligence aboard the Conception during one of the deadliest maritime disasters in recent U.S. history.

He is expected to be arraigned in the coming weeks.

His federal public defenders did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to WOIO, the victim has been identified as Jacob Brown, a junior at Canton Central...
Victim identified in fatal Sunday night US 24 accident
According to TPD, Treyonna Smith is wanted for the felony charges of endangering children and...
Mother wanted for fentanyl overdose death of 2-year-old daughter
This pictures shows the immediate aftermath of a crash that destroyed the Sherman's Detroit...
Donut food trailer business destroyed in crash on I-475
Maumee Police said Sunday night that the fatal crash involving one vehicle happened between Key...
Fatal crash on U.S. Route 24 in Maumee
Travis Glenn's girlfriend and mother say they want answers and closure.
A local family seeks justice after a fatal shooting on Upton Avenue

Latest News

Bubba Wallace, right, argues with Kyle Larson after the two crashed during a NASCAR Cup Series...
NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas fracas
Jabin Wade, 19, said he's lucky to be alive after a stray bullet struck him in the back of the...
Teen says he’s lucky to be alive after stray bullet struck him in the back of his neck
City leaders addressed the results of its disparities study during a press conference on Tuesday.
The city of Toledo's disparities study
The Toledo Safe Routes To School Program is hosting its national walk and bike to promote safety.
Toledo Safe routes to school and Silver Creek elementary walk to school day.
FILE - Paul Flores puts on a new N95 mask, Aug. 3, 2021, at a preliminary hearing in San Luis...
Man convicted of killing missing California college student Kristin Smart