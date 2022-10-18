Lenawee Co. deputy rescues man from burning vehicle

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lenawee County deputy rescued a man from a burning vehicle last month after making a traffic stop.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 8, Deputy Bill Warner made a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by two individuals with felony warrants.

During the stop, the driver exited the vehicle and ran from the scene while the passenger moved to the driver’s seat, started the vehicle and drove through a field and onto the road.

LCSO says the vehicle then struck another vehicle and overturned into a creek embankment where the driver was pinned inside the vehicle as it became fully engulfed in flames. Deputy Warner immediately rushed to the vehicle to free the trapped individual which took over a minute and a half.

According to LCSO, Deputy Warner was able to free the entrapped individual and move him to the river to put out the fire on his clothing.

“Deputy Warner’s actions were exceptionally meritorious and showed exemplary courage by putting himself at great risk and danger to save the life of the driver,” LCSO said in a Facebook post.

According to LCSO, Deputy Warner was awarded the Life Saving Award and Medal of Honor for his work.

