Mom’s House offers program for dads, too

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are a couple recent cases of young children in our community allegedly being killed by their father or their mother’s boyfriend. A number of local programs and resources are aimed at helping prevent that from happening.

Mom’s House is a non-profit organization that has provided help on a number of levels for young mothers for decades and it’s also a place that provides help for the dads. It’s all part of an effort to end the cycle of poverty and violence.

The mission at Mom’s House is wide-reaching and designed to have a generational impact on families and this community. Christina Rodriguez is the Executive Director. “Mom’s House is a program for young, low-income single, parents pursuing an education. In addition to helping them get an education, we also work to change at-risk behavior.”

For the last 15 years, Mom’s House has also worked to help the dads through a program called Dads Matter. Julie Haas is the Program Director at Mom’s House. “A child who grows up without a father or a father-like figure is more likely not to graduate or be incarcerated. So for us, this is important work because we know the benefits a father provides are what a child needs.”

The Dads Matter program works to keep men in the lives of their children by focusing on educating and empowering them. “We have dads back in school, working on a consistent basis, dads who were on drugs, now off drugs,” says Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says the program also provides the dads with mentors. “We believe we are preventing violence, helping prevent fatherless children. We think we are also helping stop future criminal activity because we are helping the father to become stable.”

And there’s been encouraging feedback from those who have gone through it. “That tells you that you’ve provided the intervention necessary and they are now living a life they may never have thought they could have,” says Haas.

Rodriguez says Mom’s House collaborates with other organizations for Dads Matter. Brothers United, The Lucas County Fatherhood Coalition and The Pregnancy Center are a few examples.

