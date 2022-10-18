Revere Dr. blocked off near Berdan for TPD negotiators
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TPD officers are in an apparent standoff with an individual on Revere Dr. near Berdan Tuesday afternoon.
The individual was seen standing outside a home on the 3800 block of Revere around 1 p.m., and it remains an active scene as of 1:45 p.m.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
