TFRD to distribute smoke alarms to Toledo residents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department will be distributing smoke alarms to Toledo residents later this week.

On Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., members of the TFRD Public Education and Community Engagement Bureaus will be distributing smoke alarms to City of Toledo residents in need while also answering fire safety questions.

TFRD says the distribution will take place at the TPPA Hall located at 1947 Franklin Ave.

According to the National Fire Protection Association’s “Smoke Alarms in US Home Fires” report:

In 2014-2018, smoke alarms sounded in 54% of the home fires reported to U.S. fire departments.

Almost three of every five home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

The death rate per 1,000 reported home fires was more than twice as high in homes that did not have any working smoke alarms compared to the rate in homes with working smoke alarms (13 deaths vs. 5.8 deaths per 1,000 fires).

In fires in which the smoke alarms were present but did not operate, 41% of the smoke alarms had missing or disconnected batteries.

Dead batteries caused 26% of the smoke alarm failures.

