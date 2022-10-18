Birthday Club
Toledo looking to spend $50,000 to find new police chief

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council is looking to spend $50,000 to find a new police chief.

A late addition to Tuesday’s council agenda said the city is looking to contract Ralph Anderson & Associates to help identify, evaluate, and screen applicants for Toledo’s next police chief. The city said the process needs to happen as expeditiously as possible because the position is vital to Toledo. If passed, the agreement can’t last longer than one year.

Chief George Kral announced in August he will be retiring in January 2023. He led the Toledo Police Department for seven years.

13abc’s Josh Croup sat down with Kral about his upcoming retirement and asked him about challenges in policing, his memories with TPD, and more. You can watch it in full here.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral discusses what's next after retirement

