10/19: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Fall chill continues; warmer weekend in view
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
For the third day in a row, dreary conditions are prevailing with highs struggling to get out of the mid-40s. Thursday will be very slow to clear with a few lingering showers, but it will eventually lead to warmer highs in the 70s with plenty of sun this weekend.
