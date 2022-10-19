Birthday Club
10/19: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Fall chill continues; warmer weekend in view
It doesn't feel or look much different out there than yesterday, but today marks a turning point toward warmer highs. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
For the third day in a row, dreary conditions are prevailing with highs struggling to get out of the mid-40s. Thursday will be very slow to clear with a few lingering showers, but it will eventually lead to warmer highs in the 70s with plenty of sun this weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

