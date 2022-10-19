10/19: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

For the third day in a row, dreary conditions are prevailing with highs struggling to get out of the mid-40s. Thursday will be very slow to clear with a few lingering showers, but it will eventually lead to warmer highs in the 70s with plenty of sun this weekend.

