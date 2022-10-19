City of Toledo’s Public Service Director resigns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Public Service Director, Paul Rasmusson, is resigning.

Rasmusson, who has held the position of Public Service Director for 5 years, submitted his resignation letter to Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz on Oct. 13.

“After significant reflection, I have decided to resign from my position of Director of Public Service with the City of Toledo,” said Rasmusson in his resignation letter. “I have enjoyed my time with the city and have gained great experience and friendships.”

Throughout his time as PSD, Rasmusson was focused on the upkeep and improvement of various facets of the city. His most recent focus was to provide leadership and guidance for the divisions of Solid Waste, Fleet and Facility Operations and the newly created Urban Beautification.

According to the City of Toledo, Megan Robson will be taking over as the Interim Director.

“I am more certain than ever that my replacement should be Deputy Director Megan Robson,” said Rasmusson. “Megan has shown amazing growth over her time in the position and with my remaining time I will bring her up to speed on the items that she has had little or no involvement.”

Rasmusson’s last day with the city will be Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

