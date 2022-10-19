Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

City of Toledo’s Public Service Director resigns

Rasmusson has held the position of Public Service Director for 5 years.
Rasmusson has held the position of Public Service Director for 5 years.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Public Service Director, Paul Rasmusson, is resigning.

Rasmusson, who has held the position of Public Service Director for 5 years, submitted his resignation letter to Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz on Oct. 13.

“After significant reflection, I have decided to resign from my position of Director of Public Service with the City of Toledo,” said Rasmusson in his resignation letter. “I have enjoyed my time with the city and have gained great experience and friendships.”

Throughout his time as PSD, Rasmusson was focused on the upkeep and improvement of various facets of the city. His most recent focus was to provide leadership and guidance for the divisions of Solid Waste, Fleet and Facility Operations and the newly created Urban Beautification.

According to the City of Toledo, Megan Robson will be taking over as the Interim Director.

“I am more certain than ever that my replacement should be Deputy Director Megan Robson,” said Rasmusson. “Megan has shown amazing growth over her time in the position and with my remaining time I will bring her up to speed on the items that she has had little or no involvement.”

Rasmusson’s last day with the city will be Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This pictures shows the immediate aftermath of a crash that destroyed the Sherman's Detroit...
Donut food trailer business destroyed in crash on I-475
Officers in Blissfield, MI, pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back seat to...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Revere Dr. blocked off near Berdan for TPD negotiators
WATCH: Knife-wielding man in police custody following hour-long negotiations
According to WOIO, the victim has been identified as Jacob Brown, a junior at Canton Central...
Victim identified in fatal Sunday night US 24 accident
Travis Glenn's girlfriend and mother say they want answers and closure.
A local family seeks justice after a fatal shooting on Upton Avenue

Latest News

Election Day is November 8, 2022
Outside Republicans outspending Democrats in Ohio’s U.S. Senate Race
Please Donate to Coats for Kids
Susie’s Coats for Kids hosts its 16th annual distribution for new winter apparel
The county is still in need of poll workers.
Lucas County Board of Elections seeking poll workers
Will January 6 hearings impact midterm votes?
Will January 6 hearings impact midterm votes?