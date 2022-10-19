Birthday Club
Coalition for a Safer Ohio launches Yes on Issue 1 bus tour

The Coalition for a Safer Ohio is launching a statewide bus tour to encourage Ohioans to vote...
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Coalition for a Safer Ohio is launching a statewide bus tour this week to encourage Ohioans to vote Yes on State Issue 1.

Organizers say Issue 1 was placed on the ballot in response to the Ohio Supreme Court decision in DuBose v. McGuffey. By a 4-3 vote, the Court rejected the trial judges decision to consider a victim’s family’s fear of retribution when setting bail in a homicide case.

According to organizers, the bus tour will include speakers such as Hamilton Co. Prosecutor Joe Deters and other state and local leaders at each stop.

The bus tour schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 19

  • 8:00 a.m. - Cincinnati (Hamilton County Courthouse located at 1000 Main St.)
  • 10:00 a.m. - Dayton (Living Word Church located at 926 National Road, Vandalia)
  • 12:45 p.m. - Lima (Allen County Victory Center located at 2161 Elida Road)
  • 2:45 p.m. - Findlay (Hancock County Courthouse located at 300 S. Main St.)
  • 5:00 p.m. - Toledo (Lucas County Courthouse located at 700 Adams St.)

Thursday, Oct. 20

  • 8:00 a.m. - Columbus (Ohio Chamber of Commerce located at 34 S. Third St.)
  • 10:15 a.m. - Zanesville (Muskingum County Courthouse located at 401 Main St.)
  • 1:15 p.m. - Canton (Centennial Plaza located at 115 Central Plaza N.)
  • 3:15 p.m. - Youngstown (Location to be announced)

Organizers say the events will start promptly at the times listed above and the sites will open 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

