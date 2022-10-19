Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Lucas County Board of Elections seeking poll workers

The county is still in need of poll workers.
The county is still in need of poll workers.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Board of Elections is looking for people interested in helping with the Nov. 8 general election. The BOE has 312 precincts to staff on Election Day.

Positions include Precinct Election Officials, Voting Location Managers, and Location Rover. Learn more about these positions and the Youth at the Booth initiative at the link here.

Those who sign up as PEOs may be responsible for verifying voter eligibility, processing voters, opening and closing polling locations, assembling voting machines and other Election Day tasks, among other responsibilities.

Those interested in signing up must be a registered voter in Lucas County, have reliable transportation and a telephone number, must be able to lift 40 pounds, must attend a training class, and cannot have felony convictions or any past of violation election laws.

The BOE’s Precinct Election Official Application can be found at the link here. Once the form is filled out, mail it or deliver it to the following address:

Booth Officials

Lucas County Board of Elections

3737 W Sylvania Ave, Suite 121

Toledo, OH 43623-4422

Or by fax at 419.213.4069

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This pictures shows the immediate aftermath of a crash that destroyed the Sherman's Detroit...
Donut food trailer business destroyed in crash on I-475
Officers in Blissfield, MI, pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back seat to...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Revere Dr. blocked off near Berdan for TPD negotiators
WATCH: Knife-wielding man in police custody following hour-long negotiations
According to WOIO, the victim has been identified as Jacob Brown, a junior at Canton Central...
Victim identified in fatal Sunday night US 24 accident
Travis Glenn's girlfriend and mother say they want answers and closure.
A local family seeks justice after a fatal shooting on Upton Avenue

Latest News

Election Day is November 8, 2022
Outside Republicans outspending Democrats in Ohio’s U.S. Senate Race
Please Donate to Coats for Kids
Susie’s Coats for Kids hosts its 16th annual distribution for new winter apparel
Will January 6 hearings impact midterm votes?
Will January 6 hearings impact midterm votes?
Rasmusson has held the position of Public Service Director for 5 years.
City of Toledo’s Public Service Director resigns