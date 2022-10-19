Lucas County Board of Elections seeking poll workers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Board of Elections is looking for people interested in helping with the Nov. 8 general election. The BOE has 312 precincts to staff on Election Day.

Positions include Precinct Election Officials, Voting Location Managers, and Location Rover. Learn more about these positions and the Youth at the Booth initiative at the link here.

Those who sign up as PEOs may be responsible for verifying voter eligibility, processing voters, opening and closing polling locations, assembling voting machines and other Election Day tasks, among other responsibilities.

Those interested in signing up must be a registered voter in Lucas County, have reliable transportation and a telephone number, must be able to lift 40 pounds, must attend a training class, and cannot have felony convictions or any past of violation election laws.

The BOE’s Precinct Election Official Application can be found at the link here. Once the form is filled out, mail it or deliver it to the following address:

Booth Officials

Lucas County Board of Elections

3737 W Sylvania Ave, Suite 121

Toledo, OH 43623-4422

Or by fax at 419.213.4069

