Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

October 19th Weather Forecast

Rain & Cool Today, Golden Weekend On The Way
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cool, cloudy, and breezy with more scattered showers at times today. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s. Another wave of clouds is expected on Thursday with a slim chance of a shower. Highs will be around 50 to the low 50s. Frost is possible on Friday morning with lows in the middle 30s. The afternoon will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. The weekend will be nearly perfect for this time of the year. It will be sunny with peak fall color. Highs are expected to be in the middle 70s with lows in the low 50s. A few showers are possible next Tuesday with a high near 70.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This pictures shows the immediate aftermath of a crash that destroyed the Sherman's Detroit...
Donut food trailer business destroyed in crash on I-475
According to WOIO, the victim has been identified as Jacob Brown, a junior at Canton Central...
Victim identified in fatal Sunday night US 24 accident
Revere Dr. blocked off near Berdan for TPD negotiators
WATCH: Knife-wielding man in police custody following hour-long negotiations
Travis Glenn's girlfriend and mother say they want answers and closure.
A local family seeks justice after a fatal shooting on Upton Avenue
According to TPD, Treyonna Smith is wanted for the felony charges of endangering children and...
Mother wanted for fentanyl overdose death of 2-year-old daughter

Latest News

October 19th Weather Forecast
October 19th Weather Forecast
10/18/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
10/18/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
10/18/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
10/18/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
10/18/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
10/18/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast