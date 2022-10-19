October 19th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cool, cloudy, and breezy with more scattered showers at times today. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s. Another wave of clouds is expected on Thursday with a slim chance of a shower. Highs will be around 50 to the low 50s. Frost is possible on Friday morning with lows in the middle 30s. The afternoon will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. The weekend will be nearly perfect for this time of the year. It will be sunny with peak fall color. Highs are expected to be in the middle 70s with lows in the low 50s. A few showers are possible next Tuesday with a high near 70.

