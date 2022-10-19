Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Ohio Department of Transportation looks for plow drivers as winter inches closer

Ohio Department of Transportation make sure their trucks are safe to hit the roads ahead of the...
Ohio Department of Transportation make sure their trucks are safe to hit the roads ahead of the winter snow.(woio)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Driving in the snow can not only be a hassle, but dangerous.

Plow drivers do their best to make sure the roads are safe for you and your family.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is getting the plows ready and making sure they have a supply of salt.

Drivers like Phillip Medlen said it’s a lengthy process of making sure their trucks are safe to hit the roads

“We take all the trucks from dump trucks and turn them into plow trucks. We put the inserts in, the plows on them, making sure all the strobes work, spinners,” Medlen said.

Safety is a top priority, not only for the plow drivers but you and your family as well.

That’s why ODOT pays close attention to these trucks once the frigid temperatures arrive.

“The truck gets used a lot and there’s always salt so you have to clean them so sometimes it takes longer, and you have to fix stuff along the way,” Medlen said.

Safety is a major concern for him, both in and out of the truck. He asks drivers to be patient and give plow trucks space on the road.

“Give us room, we need plenty of room. We have the plow, the salt, we’re trying to watch the road conditions,” Medlen said. “It’s easy for a car to run out in front of us, and we don’t even know it’s there.”

Brent Kovacs with ODOT said they have almost everything they need: salt, trucks, plows.

However, what they are desperately looking for are drivers.

“The biggest issue is our workforce. We’re down about 30 full-time drivers and it was the same situation we had last year,” Kovacs said.

Though, ODOT said staffing shortages should not hinder the time it takes to clear the roads.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers in Blissfield, MI, pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back seat to...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
A mother pled not guilty to charges in relation to a fentanyl overdose death of her...
Mother pleads not guilty in overdose death of daughter
Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country, is bringing back its Tunnel...
Tunnel of Terror: Haunted car wash coming to various cities just in time for Halloween
Rasmusson has held the position of Public Service Director for 5 years.
City of Toledo’s Public Service Director resigns
Columbia Gas says expect an increase in gas prices
Columbia Gas says expect to pay more to heat your home this winter

Latest News

Storm damage in Monclova Twp. on August 12, 2020.
NW Ohio storm damage
The U.S. National Hurricane Center announced the storm&amp;rsquo;s formation Thursday...
Tropical Storm Fay threatens mid-Atlantic coast, New England
The last time CSU called for 20 or more storms was in an August update during 2005's...
20 named storms predicted for 2020 hurricane season
Hot & Dry July Expected, Drought Possible
Severe storms possible for Friday evening