Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Outside Republicans outspending Democrats in Ohio’s U.S. Senate Race

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D.C. Democrats aren’t spending much in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race. Meantime, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is hosting a fundraiser for Rep. Marcy Kaptur Wednesday night in Ohio.

13abc’s Josh Croup speaks with ABC News Political Director Rick Klein about the home stretch of the midterms.

Watch the Action News Now report here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This pictures shows the immediate aftermath of a crash that destroyed the Sherman's Detroit...
Donut food trailer business destroyed in crash on I-475
Officers in Blissfield, MI, pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back seat to...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Revere Dr. blocked off near Berdan for TPD negotiators
WATCH: Knife-wielding man in police custody following hour-long negotiations
According to WOIO, the victim has been identified as Jacob Brown, a junior at Canton Central...
Victim identified in fatal Sunday night US 24 accident
Travis Glenn's girlfriend and mother say they want answers and closure.
A local family seeks justice after a fatal shooting on Upton Avenue

Latest News

Please Donate to Coats for Kids
Susie’s Coats for Kids hosts its 16th annual distribution for new winter apparel
The county is still in need of poll workers.
Lucas County Board of Elections seeking poll workers
Will January 6 hearings impact midterm votes?
Will January 6 hearings impact midterm votes?
Rasmusson has held the position of Public Service Director for 5 years.
City of Toledo’s Public Service Director resigns