Susie’s Coats for Kids hosts its 16th annual distribution for new winter apparel

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Susie’s Coats for Kids will host its 16th annual distribution of new coats, hats, and gloves for children on Saturday, November 5.

Just last winter, the organization provided over 5,000 items. Susie’s Coats for Kids has provided a total of 40,000 items to the local community.

All items are free and open to the public. There will be a one-coat limit per child in attendance. The distribution will have sizes 2T to 14/16 available. The organization no longer provides coats for adults.

The distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Jones Leadership Academy located on 430 Nebraska Ave. along the corner of Collingwood Blvd.

Hannah’s Socks, Anita’s Closet, Bags of Love, and Buff City Soap will also be present to provide children with items.

Event details can also be found on the organization’s webpage and on Facebook and Instagram at Susie’s Coats for Kids

