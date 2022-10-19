Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Susie’s Coats for Kids hosts its 16th annual distribution for new winter apparel

Please Donate to Coats for Kids
Please Donate to Coats for Kids
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Susie’s Coats for Kids will host its 16th annual distribution of new coats, hats, and gloves for children on Saturday, November 5.

Just last winter, the organization provided over 5,000 items. Susie’s Coats for Kids has provided a total of 40,000 items to the local community.

All items are free and open to the public. There will be a one-coat limit per child in attendance. The distribution will have sizes 2T to 14/16 available. The organization no longer provides coats for adults.

The distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Jones Leadership Academy located on 430 Nebraska Ave. along the corner of Collingwood Blvd.

Hannah’s Socks, Anita’s Closet, Bags of Love, and Buff City Soap will also be present to provide children with items.

Event details can also be found on the organization’s webpage and on Facebook and Instagram at Susie’s Coats for Kids

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This pictures shows the immediate aftermath of a crash that destroyed the Sherman's Detroit...
Donut food trailer business destroyed in crash on I-475
Officers in Blissfield, MI, pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back seat to...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Revere Dr. blocked off near Berdan for TPD negotiators
WATCH: Knife-wielding man in police custody following hour-long negotiations
According to WOIO, the victim has been identified as Jacob Brown, a junior at Canton Central...
Victim identified in fatal Sunday night US 24 accident
Travis Glenn's girlfriend and mother say they want answers and closure.
A local family seeks justice after a fatal shooting on Upton Avenue

Latest News

Election Day is November 8, 2022
Outside Republicans outspending Democrats in Ohio’s U.S. Senate Race
The county is still in need of poll workers.
Lucas County Board of Elections seeking poll workers
Will January 6 hearings impact midterm votes?
Will January 6 hearings impact midterm votes?
Rasmusson has held the position of Public Service Director for 5 years.
City of Toledo’s Public Service Director resigns