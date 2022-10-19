Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

Blissfield Police arrested the 45-year-old woman from Adrian after she blew twice the legal limit
Officers in Blissfield, MI, pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back seat to...
Officers in Blissfield, MI, pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back seat to report her mother was driving drunk.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLISSFIELD, Michigan (WTVG) - Officers with decades of experience say they’ve never heard a 9-1-1 call like this: “Hi, my mom is drunk driving crazy as (expletive) with me and my little brother in the car. We don’t feel safe at all. Like, we need somebody to come find us.”

The call came in Monday, October 17, at about 6:00 PM. The caller was a 17-year-old girl who was in the backseat with her 15-year-old brother. Her mother was behind the wheel. The girl said her mother was driving drunk.

Dispatchers stayed on the line with the girl roughly 10 minutes as she described her location along U.S. 223 passing through Blissfield.

“The vehicle was actually going over the lines and actually almost hit another car next to it, and it came over the double yellow lines twice and almost caused a head-on collision twice,” said Officer Thomas Anton with Blissfield Police. He intercepted the vehicle on the West side of town within minutes.

Officer Anton says the 45-year-old woman behind the wheel was from Adrian. Officers took her to the Lenawee County Jail where they say she blew twice the legal limit.

“They were quite scared when mom was driving down the road drunk. They were scared for mom’s safety and for theirs, so they called 911 to make sure that, in fact, the daughter said that they saved mom’s life,” added Officer Anton.

A man in the passenger’s seat, described as the woman’s friend, drove the kids to their grandmother’s house where they were released into her custody.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, the woman was not formally arraigned, so officers had not yet released her identity. She’s expected to face a misdemeanor charge of Operating While Impaired.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This pictures shows the immediate aftermath of a crash that destroyed the Sherman's Detroit...
Donut food trailer business destroyed in crash on I-475
According to WOIO, the victim has been identified as Jacob Brown, a junior at Canton Central...
Victim identified in fatal Sunday night US 24 accident
Revere Dr. blocked off near Berdan for TPD negotiators
WATCH: Knife-wielding man in police custody following hour-long negotiations
Travis Glenn's girlfriend and mother say they want answers and closure.
A local family seeks justice after a fatal shooting on Upton Avenue
According to TPD, Treyonna Smith is wanted for the felony charges of endangering children and...
Mother wanted for fentanyl overdose death of 2-year-old daughter

Latest News

Some people living in Toledo say they are uncomfortable living in their own homes.
Residents voice concern over violent weekend in Toledo
- With multiple shootings over the weekend in the City of Toledo, some residents are saying...
Toledo residents voice concerns over weekend violence
10/18/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
10/18/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
City leaders addressed the results of its disparities study during a press conference on Tuesday.
The city of Toledo's disparities study