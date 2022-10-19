Toledo, Lucas County launch new campaign to recruit more landlords

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo, Lucas County and Lucas Metropolitan Housing is launching a new campaign to recruit more landlords.

LMH says this is the first campaign in its 89-year history and is being launched as an effort to help solve Toledo’s affordable housing crisis. The campaign’s goal is to support LMH’s current Housing Choice Voucher Program landlords as well as to spur more participation by Lucas County landlords in the HVC Program.

According to LMH, the HVC Program is designed to offer housing to low, and extremely low, income households in Toledo. The Program also aims to add another 200 affordable housing units and at least 25 more new landlords to LMH’s portfolio by March 2023.

LMH has also announced a new Landlord Incentive and Mitigation Program which offers Lucas County Landlords the security necessary to provide safe and affordable housing to applicants of LMH’s subsidy program.

Landlords who lease new units with the HVC Program will also be offered a sign-on bonus incentive and the opportunity to receive monetary reimbursement for move-out damage expenses that are beyond normal wear and tear.

LMH says landlords who collaborate with LMH will enjoy multiple benefits including:

Guaranteed payment of LMH’s portion of rents

Free promotional listings of properties

Free inspections by LMH staff as required by federal regulations and assistance with property compliance.

A new Landlord Portal that LMH has created to provide landlords with access to information including direct deposit statements, inspection schedules and results, abatement/payment hold details and annual reexamination dates for families.

