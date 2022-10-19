Birthday Club
Toledo residents voice concerns over weekend violence

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With multiple shootings over the weekend in the City of Toledo, some residents are saying they don’t feel safe in their own homes.

A shooting on Upton Avenue, on Saturday, killed 30-year-old Travis Glenn when bullets came through the walls of his home.

”We heard a bunch of gunshots, about 16 times. The next thing we knew the police came over and opened up the door and escorted the young lady out of the house, and she was on the porch crying,” said Frank Grzegorczyk, the owner of Frank’s Auto Electric on Upton Avenue.

This couple, who chose to remain anonymous, said they’ve had stray bullets hit their home, and it has gotten out of hand.

”We might be in a position where who knows who’s going to be next, it could be your street, your home that got shot up, and whether you survive or not that’s the concern I have.“ They said they want to move out of the city, but because they own their home, it’s not that easy.

“I think it would be hard to sell because of everything going around, especially in the area.”

Councilmember Nick Komives said the violence is devastating, and it will take a group effort to fix.

“The reality is it is going to take a huge effort that is community-wide. People want to turn directly to the council, or directly to the mayor and say fix this problem, but we support every request that the police department asks of us - to provide them with the resources that they need to do these things - and there is still rampant violence,” said Councilmember Komives.

Councilman John Hobbs III said Toledo needs to follow the example of other cities that have properly addressed the problem.

“Whether it is Fort Myers, whether it is somewhere in California, whoever is turning their communities around we need an immediate connection. We need to immediately reach out.Wee need to chase after the answer,” said Councilman Hobbs.

