10/20: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

It’s our fourth chilly afternoon in a row, with a few flakes flying around parts of northwest Ohio/southeast Michigan this afternoon. A big change is coming tomorrow, starting with patchy morning frost and ending with highs near 70F. We’ll remain in the 70s for the next 4 days to follow, and nary a raindrop (or snowflake) in sight until at least next midweek.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.