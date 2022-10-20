Birthday Club
10/20: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Cool today... gone tomorrow
Going from a few flakes flying this afternoon, to the 70s this weekend! Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
It’s our fourth chilly afternoon in a row, with a few flakes flying around parts of northwest Ohio/southeast Michigan this afternoon. A big change is coming tomorrow, starting with patchy morning frost and ending with highs near 70F. We’ll remain in the 70s for the next 4 days to follow, and nary a raindrop (or snowflake) in sight until at least next midweek.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

