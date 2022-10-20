Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

American Airlines will switch out first class cabins for business seating

American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.
American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.(American Airlines)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – American Airlines announced they will no longer have first class cabins on international flights.

Instead, the airline will be replacing those cabins with more business class seats.

The move was announced Thursday in response to customer demand.

The company’s chief said the decision to replace the first class cabins with business seats is to keep up with what the customers “most want or are most willing to pay for.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers in Blissfield, MI, pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back seat to...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
A mother pled not guilty to charges in relation to a fentanyl overdose death of her...
Mother pleads not guilty in overdose death of daughter
Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country, is bringing back its Tunnel...
Tunnel of Terror: Haunted car wash coming to various cities just in time for Halloween
Rasmusson has held the position of Public Service Director for 5 years.
City of Toledo’s Public Service Director resigns
Columbia Gas says expect an increase in gas prices
Columbia Gas says expect to pay more to heat your home this winter

Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at federal court for a civil trial in the Manhattan borough of New...
Jury: Kevin Spacey didn’t molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986
Experts discuss forecasts for U.S. recession
Experts discuss forecasts for U.S. recession
The state still has yet to rest its case in the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man accused of...
Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement
Darrell Brooks is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha...
Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement
PETA conducted a five-day rescue mission involving 65 animals of 30 species from the Tri-State...
PETA saves 65 neglected animals from roadside zoo