Bringing new life to the old Ohio Theatre

A $2.5 million federal grant will help cover the cost of some renovation work.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The historic Ohio Theatre officially received a multi-million dollar boost Wednesday. A $2.5 Million Community Project Fund Grant will be used for several key renovations.

The theatre has been a part of the local landscape for more than a century. The federal grant money will help keep it as a centerpiece for the community.

The Ohio Theatre was built in 1921. It was purchased by the Children’s Theatre Workshop in 2020. The interior is in relatively good shape, but some of the exterior elements need to be restored. The multi-million dollar grant will be used to work on the marquis, the facade along with some campus improvements.

Those involved with the project say this theatre is a vital part of the community. The hope is that different organizations, schools, and churches will use the space.

All of the renovation work at the historic Ohio Theatre is expected to be finished within the next few years. Work is also also being done on a building next door that will be used by CTW for classroom and rehearsal space.

