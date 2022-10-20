Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

CDC adds COVID shot to federal funded child vaccine program

CDC vaccine advisers voted unanimously to add COVID-19 vaccines to Vaccines for Children program.
CDC vaccine advisers voted unanimously to add COVID-19 vaccines to Vaccines for Children program.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - COVID-19 vaccines are now part of the federally funded Vaccines for Children program.

The program provides free vaccinations to children whose parents can’t otherwise afford them.

The action by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory committee on immunization practices is part of a plan to make COVID vaccinations routine.

As funding for pandemic response dries up, it is likely future coronavirus vaccinations will be lumped together with other shots required for children.

Going forward, the necessary vaccinations will likely be covered by private insurance or through local public health initiatives.

The CDC’s committee on childhood immunization met Thursday to update a revised immunization schedule for 2023.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers in Blissfield, MI, pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back seat to...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
A mother pled not guilty to charges in relation to a fentanyl overdose death of her...
Mother pleads not guilty in overdose death of daughter
Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country, is bringing back its Tunnel...
Tunnel of Terror: Haunted car wash coming to various cities just in time for Halloween
Rasmusson has held the position of Public Service Director for 5 years.
City of Toledo’s Public Service Director resigns
Columbia Gas says expect an increase in gas prices
Columbia Gas says expect to pay more to heat your home this winter

Latest News

FILE - A firefighter monitors a backfire, flames lit by fire crews to burn off vegetation,...
Drought, fire risk to stay high during third La Niña winter
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
Biden touts Pittsburgh bridge as infrastructure win
travel tips
As temperatures start to drop, experts say travel costs expected to rise
As temperatures start to drop, experts say travel costs expected to rise