Cincinnati Zoo expecting another baby animal in summer 2023

The Cincinnati Zoo is expecting a new baby animal.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo announced Thursday that they are expecting another baby animal, just months after Bibi had Fritz the baby hippo.

Lightning, a two-toed sloth, has been pregnant since September after spending time with Moe, another sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo.

“We waited several months before putting the sloth pair back together after Lightning delivered a stillborn baby last October,” Cincinnati Zoo’s zoological manager Julie Grove said. “They showed immediate interest in each other and did what we were hoping they would do!”

Lightning the two-toed sloth is pregnant at the Cincinnati Zoo, a spokesperson announced Thursday.(WXIX)

Earlier this week, an ultrasound confirmed that there has been significant growth and fetal movement, according to scientists with the zoo’s Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife.

“Lightning is in good health, and we remain optimistic that she will deliver a healthy baby,” Grove said. “To make sure she gets plenty of rest and TLC, we are going to keep her behind the scenes until she gives birth. If all goes well, visitors will get to see Lightning and baby in July. Moe is in Discovery Forest and can be seen during regular Zoo hours.”

The zoo says, once the baby is born, it will latch onto Lightning and stay attached to her for the next 10-12 months.

Lightning is expected to give birth in early summer, scientists said.

