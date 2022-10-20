Dine in the 419: Hannah’s Soft Serve

Birthday Club
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Every day is a great day for ice cream. That’s why at Hannah’s Soft Serve on Reynolds between Hill and Dorr, they’re staying open year-round.

“This was an old Taco Bell,” says the owner of Hannah’s Soft Serve, Amy Buck. She’s also Hannah’s mom. “This is a perfect location, too, because we have a drive-thru. These garage doors, they close, and in the wintertime, we’re going to have heat in here.”

The owners of Hannah’s Soft Serve also own Penguin Palace in Maumee.

Sure, they have soft serve. They also have chili dogs and nachos, but not the kind that you’re thinking. These are ice cream nachos, made with soft serve, round waffle chips, and your choice of three toppings.

Check out Hannah’s Soft Serve on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hannahssoftserve/

