Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Dozens are arrested during countywide Domestic Violence round-up

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a pair of crooks targeting...
The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a pair of crooks targeting shoppers at Spring Meadows in Springfield Township.(Lucas County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s office made 42 arrests in relation to domestic violence on Wednesday.

The arrests were made as part of the county’s Domestic Violence Round-Up, where officers apprehended individuals with outstanding warrants.

According to the sheriff’s office of these warrants, six were felony Domestic Violence charges, and 36 were misdemeanor charges.

The following agencies participated in the operation:

  • The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office
  • The United States Marshal Service
  • Toledo Police Department
  • Sylvania Police Department
  • Oregon Police Department
  • Sylvania Township Police
  • Ottawa Hills Police Department
  • University of Toledo Police Department
  • U.S Customs and Border Protection
  • Immigration and Customs Enforcement
  • Ohio Adult Parole Authority

In addition to domestic violence, the following cases were cleared:

  • 5 - Felony warrants for Receiving Stolen Property out of Oregon Municipal Court
  • 5 - Felony warrants for Misuse of Credit Cards out of Oregon Municipal Court
  • 1 - Felony Obstructing Justice Charge
  • 1 - Fugitive Warrant from Michigan for a Weapons Offense

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers in Blissfield, MI, pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back seat to...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
A mother pled not guilty to charges in relation to a fentanyl overdose death of her...
Mother pleads not guilty in overdose death of daughter
Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country, is bringing back its Tunnel...
Tunnel of Terror: Haunted car wash coming to various cities just in time for Halloween
Rasmusson has held the position of Public Service Director for 5 years.
City of Toledo’s Public Service Director resigns
Columbia Gas says expect an increase in gas prices
Columbia Gas says expect to pay more to heat your home this winter

Latest News

NOAA has awarded $1.5 million to support a variety of research and technological projects that...
Kaptur: $1.5 million awarded to combat Great Lakes algal blooms
According to Senator Fedor’s office, Fedor will retire from the Ohio Senate effective Oct. 31,...
State Senator Teresa Fedor announces retirement
Going from a few flakes flying this afternoon, to the 70s this weekend! Dan Smith explains.
10/20: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
HSP says the event helps to raise awareness of the plight of the homeless and food-challenged...
HSP to hold Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week donation drive