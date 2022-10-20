Dozens are arrested during countywide Domestic Violence round-up
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s office made 42 arrests in relation to domestic violence on Wednesday.
The arrests were made as part of the county’s Domestic Violence Round-Up, where officers apprehended individuals with outstanding warrants.
According to the sheriff’s office of these warrants, six were felony Domestic Violence charges, and 36 were misdemeanor charges.
The following agencies participated in the operation:
- The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office
- The United States Marshal Service
- Toledo Police Department
- Sylvania Police Department
- Oregon Police Department
- Sylvania Township Police
- Ottawa Hills Police Department
- University of Toledo Police Department
- U.S Customs and Border Protection
- Immigration and Customs Enforcement
- Ohio Adult Parole Authority
In addition to domestic violence, the following cases were cleared:
- 5 - Felony warrants for Receiving Stolen Property out of Oregon Municipal Court
- 5 - Felony warrants for Misuse of Credit Cards out of Oregon Municipal Court
- 1 - Felony Obstructing Justice Charge
- 1 - Fugitive Warrant from Michigan for a Weapons Offense
