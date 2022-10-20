Birthday Club
Findlay Red Cross director headed to Florida

(American Red Cross)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Todd James, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of North Central Ohio is joining the ongoing Red Cross Hurricane Ian disaster relief operation in Florida.

James will be serving as the Public Affairs Manager, overseeing efforts to communicate with families and communities dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. He is one of more than 20 Red Cross workers from the Northern Ohio region who are providing assistance to residents who were impacted by the devastation caused by the hurricane.

Hundreds of people remain in shelters in Florida more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian devastated the state. In addition to providing food and shelter, the Red Cross and other organizations involved in relief efforts are striving to help people who can’t return to their homes.

Early estimates indicate that tens of thousands of homes were affected by Ian. It will be weeks before the full scope of the damage is known and it will take time to reach all of those who need help.

