HSP to hold Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week donation drive

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - To kick off National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, the Homeless Services Partnership is holding the second “Fill the Truck” donation drive next month.

HSP says the event helps to raise awareness of the plight of the homeless and food-challenged residents of Lucas County. Last year was the first year the drive was put on and HSP says it was a huge success.

According to organizers, the truck will be parked in the Old Navy parking lot at the Franklin Park Mall on November 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. People can stop by to donate a variety of items including clothes, toiletries and more.

To see the full wish list of items, to volunteer, to donate or to learn more about the donation drive, click here.

