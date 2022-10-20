Michigan Museum of Horror ready to knock ‘em dead in Monroe

MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - Nate Thompson has assembled a collection to bring chills down your spine.

“Human skulls, different horror artwork, horror memorabilia. Really unique pieces. You know, we got the piece of carpet that Dimebag Darrell from Pantera was killed on,” explains Thompson. “My goal is that we’ll have different horror movie exhibits come in here as well.”

Thompson is putting the finishing touches on his assortment of oddities. Starting Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, it will all be on display in downtown Monroe as part of the Michigan Museum of Horror.

“One of the biggest things to us was to make sure that we got this Halloween season,” adds Thompson, “but yeah, no, this is a year-round horror attraction. So, we’ll be open every Thursday through Sunday.”

Upstairs, you will find a separate collection called the Michigan Mortuary Museum. This exhibit hall contains artifacts from funeral homes that came from the founders of the Anatomy of Death Museum in Mt. Clemens, MI.

“Because a lot of the times, the funeral director will just throw it away. So, the history is just getting pitched in the garbage. So, we want to show people this is the history of the funeral business,” explains Cory Leibenguth while talking about his collection.

If you’d like to learn more about the Michigan Museum of Horror, click HERE.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.