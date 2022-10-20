Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Michigan Museum of Horror ready to knock ‘em dead in Monroe

Unique assortment of macabre artifacts blends real-life tragedies and slasher flick fun
The Michigan Museum of Horror features artifacts both real and connected to the movies.
The Michigan Museum of Horror features artifacts both real and connected to the movies.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - Nate Thompson has assembled a collection to bring chills down your spine.

“Human skulls, different horror artwork, horror memorabilia. Really unique pieces. You know, we got the piece of carpet that Dimebag Darrell from Pantera was killed on,” explains Thompson. “My goal is that we’ll have different horror movie exhibits come in here as well.”

Thompson is putting the finishing touches on his assortment of oddities. Starting Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, it will all be on display in downtown Monroe as part of the Michigan Museum of Horror.

“One of the biggest things to us was to make sure that we got this Halloween season,” adds Thompson, “but yeah, no, this is a year-round horror attraction. So, we’ll be open every Thursday through Sunday.”

Upstairs, you will find a separate collection called the Michigan Mortuary Museum. This exhibit hall contains artifacts from funeral homes that came from the founders of the Anatomy of Death Museum in Mt. Clemens, MI.

“Because a lot of the times, the funeral director will just throw it away. So, the history is just getting pitched in the garbage. So, we want to show people this is the history of the funeral business,” explains Cory Leibenguth while talking about his collection.

If you’d like to learn more about the Michigan Museum of Horror, click HERE.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This pictures shows the immediate aftermath of a crash that destroyed the Sherman's Detroit...
Donut food trailer business destroyed in crash on I-475
Officers in Blissfield, MI, pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back seat to...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Revere Dr. blocked off near Berdan for TPD negotiators
WATCH: Knife-wielding man in police custody following hour-long negotiations
According to WOIO, the victim has been identified as Jacob Brown, a junior at Canton Central...
Victim identified in fatal Sunday night US 24 accident
Travis Glenn's girlfriend and mother say they want answers and closure.
A local family seeks justice after a fatal shooting on Upton Avenue

Latest News

10/19/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
10/19/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Every day is a great day for ice cream. That’s why at Hannah’s Soft Serve on Reynolds between...
Dine in the 419: Hannah’s Soft Serve
An Arksansas mother said she spent hours extracting more than 50 Bunchems from her 5-year-old...
Study shows that hair straightening chemicals may increase women’s risk of uterine cancer
The Ohio Theatre is located in the 3100 block of Lagrange Street in north Toledo and was built...
Bringing new life to the old Ohio Theatre